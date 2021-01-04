Former San Diego mayor signals possible run for governor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has formed a committee to begin raising money for a possible run for governor. In an announcement on Twitter, the moderate Republican says the establishment of the committee represents “the first step in turning around California.” The move comes as supporters of a possible recall election aimed at Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom continue gathering petition signatures needed to qualify for the ballot. Faulconer served two terms as mayor in the Democratic-leaning city. He earlier urged voters to sign the recall petitions and turn Newsom out, saying jobs are fleeing the state while the homeless population soars.