EU rejects criticism for slow vaccine rollout across bloc

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission has defended its coronavirus vaccination strategy amid growing criticism from member nations about the slow rollout of COVID-19 shots across the region with 450 million inhabitants. Vaccination programs in the 27-nation bloc have gotten off to a slow start and some EU members have been quick to blame the EU’s executive arm for a perceived failure of delivering the right amount of doses. EU Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said Monday the main problem with the deployment of vaccination programs “is an issue of production capacity.” The EU says it has signed vaccine contracts to get access to 2 billion doses.