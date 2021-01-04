Asia Today: Thailand confirms 745 new coronavirus cases

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand has registered 745 new coronavirus cases, with a new death reported in Bangkok, where a semi-lockdown went into effect. The Centre of COVID-19 Situation Administration said Monday that the new infections bring the total number since last January to 8,439, while the death toll has climbed to 65. The agency said the number included 152 Thais and 577 migrant workers in Samut Sakhon, the province next to Bangkok that is the epicenter of the new outbreak. Nearly all the infected workers were employed in fish markets and factories and are all housed in dormitories that have been closed off to the public since the recent outbreak began. Since the initial spike in late December, the virus has now been found in 54 of Thailand’s 73 provinces.