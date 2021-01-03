Still there: Trump’s fans part of his legacy, Biden’s trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Their candidate may have lost the election, but many of President Donald Trump’s supporters have no intention of fading away. After spending weeks amplifying Trump’s unfounded claims that the November election was rigged against him, many in his loyal base are eagerly awaiting his next ventures. That includes a potential presidential run four years from now. In the meantime, Trump’s loyal fans present a challenge for President-elect Joe Biden as he seeks to govern a bitterly divided nation. Many of them not only disagree with Biden’s policies, but view him as an illegitimate president who won only because of mass election fraud, which did not actually occur.