Small-town Alabama resident transformed to protest leader

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A Black woman who says she gained new racial awareness after leaving her majority-white hometown in Alabama is now leading protests against a Confederate monument in the city. Unique Morgan Dunston has been leading protests since August in Albertville, where she grew up. Dunston says she didn’t often think about the rebel monument when she was growing up as one of only a few Black people in the city. She says that changed after she went away to college, and she now commutes home for events. Nothing has changed yet, but Dunston says hoping for a time when the community understands.