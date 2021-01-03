Kenosha prepares for charging decision on police shooting

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kenosha city officials say they are preparing for possible protests when a charging decision comes in the police shooting of Jacob Blake. A decision is expected within the next two weeks. Mayor John Antaramian and Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said Sunday that they will designate a demonstration space in the Wisconsin city, limit bus routes, close roads and impose curfews, among other measures. Blake, who is Black, was shot in the back seven times on Aug. 23 after walking away from a white police officer and two others who were trying to arrest him. Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down.