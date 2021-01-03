India OKs AstraZeneca and locally-made COVID-19 vaccines

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has authorized two COVID-19 vaccines, paving the way for a huge inoculation program to stem the coronavirus pandemic in the world’s second most populous country. India’s drugs regulator on Sunday gave an emergency authorization for the vaccines developed by Oxford University and U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca and another by the Indian company Bharat Biotech. The initial immunization plan aims to vaccinate 300 million people starting with health care workers by August 2021. For effective distribution, over 20,000 health workers have been trained so far to administer the vaccine. India is the second-worst affected by the coronavirus after the U.S. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the approval a decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight.