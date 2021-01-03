Skip to Content

Rally in Baghdad marks 1 year since Iran general’s slaying

BAGHDAD (AP) — Thousands of Iraqis are converging on a landmark Baghdad central square to commemorate the anniversary of the killing of a powerful Iranian general and top Iraqi militia leader in a U.S. drone strike. Roads leading to Tahrir Square were closed and security was tight Sunday as crowds gathered in response to a call by a group of powerful Iraqi militias for a rally demanding the expulsion of U.S. troops from Iraq. Soleimani’s killing dramatically ratcheted up tensions in the region and brought the U.S. and Iran to the brink of war.

Associated Press

