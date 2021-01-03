Rally in Baghdad marks 1 year since Iran general’s slaying

BAGHDAD (AP) — Thousands of Iraqis are converging on a landmark Baghdad central square to commemorate the anniversary of the killing of a powerful Iranian general and top Iraqi militia leader in a U.S. drone strike. Roads leading to Tahrir Square were closed and security was tight Sunday as crowds gathered in response to a call by a group of powerful Iraqi militias for a rally demanding the expulsion of U.S. troops from Iraq. Soleimani’s killing dramatically ratcheted up tensions in the region and brought the U.S. and Iran to the brink of war.