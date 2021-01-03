AP Interview: India bars virus vaccine maker from exporting

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Serum Institute of India has been contracted to make 1 billion doses of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. But the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer won’t be able to export those doses for several months. Serum Institute is likely to make most of the coronavirus inoculations for developing countries, but the ban means they’ll have to wait. Company CEO Adar Poonawalla said in an interview with The Associated Press that India’s export ban is meant to ensure vulnerable people in India’s 1.3 billion population can be protected. The vaccine was granted emergency authorization by the Indian regulator Sunday.