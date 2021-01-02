Gunmen kill 11 minority Shiite coal miners in SW Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani official says gunmen opened fire on a group of minority Shiite Hazara coal miners in a southwestern province after abducting them, killing 11. An official with the Levies Force that serves as police and paramilitary in the area, says the attack took place early Sunday near the Machh coal field, about 48 kilometers (30 miles) east of the provincial capital Quetta. He said armed men took the coal miners to nearby mountains, where they opened fire on them. He said six of the miners were dead on the spot and five who were critically wounded died on the way to a hospital. No one immediately claimed responsibility.