EPL roiled by lockdown party breaches, another postponement

2:20 pm AP - National News

LONDON (AP) — Four Premier League players from Tottenham and West Ham ignored English lockdown regulations by gathering inside a house together over Christmas just after the government had tightened coronavirus restrictions. The revelation came as the league was forced to call off a third game this week, with a worsening COVID-19 outbreak at Fulham leading to Sunday’s game at Burnley being postponed. Tottenham and West Ham condemned the inter-household mixing by their players. Tottenham trio Erik Lamela, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso were pictured with West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini and other people.

Associated Press

