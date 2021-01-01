UK abolishes ‘sexist’ tax on women’s sanitary products

LONDON (AP) — Britain has become the latest nation to abolish the so-called “tampon tax.” The move to eliminate sales taxes on women’s sanitary products was widely praised by women’s rights advocates as well as proponents of the country’s departure from the European Union. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak had committed to ending the widely unpopular tax on tampons and pads in his budget in March but the change could only take effect Friday after Britain had finally left the economic orbit of the EU. EU law had prevented member nations from reducing the rate of value-added tax below 5% because it considered menstrual products luxury items and not essentials.