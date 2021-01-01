Some Mummers strut despite Philadelphia parade cancellation

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scores of costumed performers took to the streets of their south Philadelphia stomping grounds for a New Year’s celebration of Mummers tradition despite official cancellation of the annual event and a ban on large gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic. Participants in brightly colored costumes, some with faces painted, paraded Friday down 2nd Street in South Philadelphia following trucks that blared string band or popular music. Some wore masks but many did not, and others marched with them wearing “South Philly Still Struts” sweatshirts. The mayor in July announced a ban on large outdoor events due to coronavirus concerns.