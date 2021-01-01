‘Our children die in our hands’: Floods ravage South Sudan

OLD FANGAK, South Sudan (AP) — On a scrap of land surrounded by flooding in South Sudan, families drink and bathe from the waters that swept away latrines and continue to rise. Some 1 million people in the country have been displaced or isolated by the worst flooding in memory. The intense rainy season is a sign of climate change. The waters have washed away crops, swamped roads and worsened the hunger and disease in a young nation struggling to recover from civil war. Now famine is a threat. On a visit by The Associated Press, parents spoke of walking for hours in chest-deep water to find food.