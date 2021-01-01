Iran tells inspectors it plans up to 20% enrichment at Fordo

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has told international nuclear inspectors it plans to enrich uranium up to 20% at its underground Fordo nuclear facility. That’s a technical step away from weapons-grade levels. The decision increases pressure on the West over its tattered atomic deal. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency acknowledged the step after news of a letter it sent to the International Atomic Energy Agency leaked overnight Friday. Russia’s representative to the IAEA similarly acknowledged Iran’s letter on Twitter, though the agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Saturday. The move comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. in the waning days of the administration of President Donald Trump, who unilaterally withdrew America from Tehran’s nuclear deal in 2018.