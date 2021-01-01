GOP rebuffs Trump on $2K aid, defense as Congress wraps up

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has wrapped up a rare New Year’s Day session with Republicans rejecting President Donald Trump’s demand for $2,000 COVID-19 aid checks. They also overrode his veto of a sweeping defense bill. Together, it was an unusual one-two rebuke at the end of a chaotic Congress. Democrats vowed to try again to approve more COVID-19 aid when the new Congress convenes Sunday. Trump lashed out at GOP leaders, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Congress has provided enough pandemic aid, for now. Smaller $600 checks are being mailed to households.