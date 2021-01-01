Fireworks kill young men in France and Germany

PARIS (AP) — A man in eastern France blew off much of his head and was killed when a New Year’s Eve firework exploded just as he went back to inspect it. Another man was killed by a home-made firework in neighboring Germany. Authorities said Friday that the 25-year-old killed overnight in Boofzheim, close to France’s eastern border with Germany, died instantly. Another man was treated for facial injuries. In neighboring Germany, police said a 24-year-old man died after lighting a home-made firework in Rietz-Neuendorf, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) southeast of Berlin.