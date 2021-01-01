At least 25 killed by rebels in eastern Congo; some beheaded

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A local official says at least 25 people have been killed in an attack on New Year’s Eve by rebels in Congo’s eastern Beni territory. Farmers who had gone to the fields were attacked by Allied Democratic Forces rebels. A military campaign was launched against the ADF last year and its fighters have since dispersed and fled into various parts in eastern Congo, where dozens of armed groups fight over control of the mineral-rich land. Rebels have responded to the military offensive with increased attacks, killing more than 800 people last year.