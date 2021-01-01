Alberta leader won’t punish gov officials for pandemic trips

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The premier of Canada’s western province of Alberta says he will not sanction members of his government for vacationing outside Canada despite government guidelines urging people to avoid nonessential travel. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he learned this week of travel abroad by a “few” legislature members, senior staff and officials with the United Conservative government, including his municipal affairs minister and his chief of staff. Kenney says those in public positions should be held to a higher standard in their personal conduct but he says he won’t sanction them.