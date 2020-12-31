Trump returns to White House early, offers year-end message

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has delivered a year-end video message after returning early from vacation, highlighting his administration’s work to rapidly develop a vaccine against COVID-19 and rebuild the economy. As the end of his presidency nears, Trump cut short his stay at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida and got back to the White House a day ahead of schedule. Upon his return, Trump released a video hailing America’s “grit, strength and tenacity.” He called the vaccine a “truly unprecedented medical miracle” and said it would be available to every American early in 2021. Trump says, “We have to be remembered for what’s been done.”