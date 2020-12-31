New Kansas lawmaker under court order denied committee seats

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The top Democrat in the Kansas House is refusing to give an incoming lawmaker any committee assignments over issues that include an anti-stalking court order filed against him after he won his seat. House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer’s action this week is a sign that he and fellow Democrats plan to try to oust Rep.-elect Aaron Coleman of Kansas City, Kansas, once the Republican-controlled Legislature convenes Jan. 11. The 20-year-old Coleman narrowly ousted a veteran lawmaker in the Democratic primary in August and faced only write-in candidates in November. A woman who ran his primary opponent’s campaign accused him of harassing her. A judge issued a no-contact order on Dec. 4.