Both newspapers in Utah’s capital print final daily editions

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City’s two major newspapers have printed daily editions for more than a century, but now the presses will only be whirring once a week as they join other news organizations nationwide in shifting their focus online to stay afloat. The Salt Lake Tribune and Deseret News printed their final daily newspapers Thursday as they joined others like the Tampa Bay Times and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that have made the same decision in response to declining print and circulation revenues that have upended the industry and led to a new era of journalism.