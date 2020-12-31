Asia Today: Tokyo residents urged to ‘stay home’ with family

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo’s governor says Japan’s capital is seeing an alarming surge in coronavirus cases. Gov. Yuriko Koike urged people to spend the New Year’s holiday with their family, switching to English to say, “stay home.” She asked people to skip countdown ceremonies, and expressed concern people were out shopping in crowded stores. Japan has not imposed a lockdown but instead made requests for social distancing and mask wearing. Japan has had more than 230,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 3,000 deaths. Sixty-five of the deaths came on Wednesday, the health ministry said Thursday. Government-backed discounts for travel have been discontinued after infections started climbing.