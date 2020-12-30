Quake aftershocks keep people out of homes in Croatia

PETRINJA, Croatia (AP) — A series of tremors have jolted central Croatia a day after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake killed at least seven people, injured dozens and left several towns and villages in ruins. The strongest, 4.7-magnitude aftershock was recorded near the hardest-hit town of Petrinja, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of the Croatian capital, Zagreb. Many people spent the night in tents, their cars or military barracks. In the hard-hit village of Majske Poljane, where five people died a little boy could be seen sleeping inside a van, wearing a cap on the chilly morning.