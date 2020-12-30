Prosecutors seek 9-year prison term for Samsung chief Lee

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean prosecutors have requested a nine-year prison term for Samsung’s de facto chief, Lee Jae-yong, during a retrial of his bribery charges. The development comes as Lee is under immense pressure to steer Samsung’s transition after his father and Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-Hee died in October at 78 after years of hospitalization. Special prosecutor Park Young-soo on Wednesday urged the Seoul High Court to sentence Lee to prison. The charges against Lee were a key part of an explosive 2016 scandal that triggered months of public protests and toppled the country’s president.