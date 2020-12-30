Pakistan arrests 14 people over demolishing of Hindu temple

PESHAWAR, pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say they have arrested 14 people in overnight raids after a Hindu temple was set on fire and demolished by a mob led by supporters of a radical Islamist party. The temple’s destruction in the northwestern town of Karak drew condemnation from human rights activists and the minority Hindu community. Local police said more raids were underway to arrest those who participated or provoked the mob to demolish the temple. The attack happened after members of the Hindu community received permission from local authorities to renovate the temple.