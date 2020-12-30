China gives conditional approval to Sinopharm vaccine

BEIJING (AP) — China has given conditional approval to a coronavirus vaccine developed by state-owned Sinopharm. The vaccine is the first one approved for general use in China. The deputy commissioner of China’s Medical Production Administration said Thursday that the decision had been made the previous night. The vaccine is an inactivated, two-dose vaccine from the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, a subsidiary of state-owned conglomerate Sinopharm. The company announced Wednesday that trials had shown it to be 79.3% effective.