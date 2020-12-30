Skip to Content

China accuses US of show of force with Taiwan Strait passage

9:15 pm AP - National News

BEIJING (AP) — China is accusing the U.S. of staging a show of force by sailing two Navy warships through the Taiwan Strait. The Navy said the USS John S. McCain and USS Curtis Wilbur “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit” on Thursday morning. It said their transit was “in accordance with international law” and “demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.” China’s Defense Ministry called the move a “show of force” and a provocation that endangers peace and stability. While China claims Taiwan as its own territory, the Taiwan Strait is generally considered an international waterway. 

Associated Press

