World shares edge higher as hopes turn to stimulus, vaccines

Shares have edged higher in world markets as investors wrap up trading for 2020, anticipating a dose of fresh support for the U.S. economy and efforts to speed up coronavirus vaccinations to help curb the pandemic. Shares rose in London, Paris, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Tokyo’s benchmark fell back after surging to a 30-year high on Tuesday. Gains were modest after a lackluster day on Wall Street, as the boost from President Donald Trump’s signing of a $900 billion coronavirus relief package faded. On Wednesday, Britain authorized use of a second COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first country to greenlight an easy-to-handle shot that its developers hope will become the “vaccine for the world.”