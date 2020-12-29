With ‘Stillwater,’ Mallika Chopra brings mindfulness to kids

NEW YORK (AP) — Meditation expert, author and speaker Mallika Chopra is a “mindfulness consultant” on the new Apple TV+ animated children’s series ”Stillwater.” With beautiful imagery and a quiet approach, the show organically teaches kids to meet disappointment and frustration with patience and kindness. Chopra has written several books for children and is the daughter of alternative medicine and wellness expert Deepak Chopra, so meditation and wellness has dominated both her personal and professional lives. Aside from work on “Stillwater,” Chopra has been busy this year trying to help others cope in the pandemic. She’s been challenging people to get comfortable with uncertainty and using tools like meditation and deep breathing.