VIRUS TODAY: State legislatures to convene amid pandemic

State legislatures across the country will be convening in 2021 with a common theme at the center of their work. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to shape both their budget and policy debates. In California, patients are overwhelming hospitals in a large swath of the state, leading Gov. Gavin Newsom to warn Californians to brace for the effect of a “surge on top of a surge” from recent holiday travel. Intensive care units in Southern California and the agricultural San Joaquin Valley have no capacity remaining, according to state figures.