Thousands demand ouster of Nepal leader as party feud grows

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Tens of thousands of supporters of a splinter group in the governing Nepal Communist Party have rallied to demand the prime minister’s ouster and the reinstatement of the Parliament he dissolved amid an escalating party feud. The protesters chanted slogans against Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli while marching peacefully in the capital as thousands of riot police kept close watch. Tensions have grown between Oli and the party’s co-chair, Pushpa Kamal Dahal. The two had previously agreed that they would split the five-year prime minister’s term between them, but Oli has refused to allow Dahal to take over.