Strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits central Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A strong earthquake hit central Croatia on Tuesday, with injuries reported as well as considerable damages to buildings southeast of the capital. The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said the earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hit 46 kilometers (17 miles) southeast of Zagreb. Initial reports said that the earthquake caused considerable damage, collapsing roofs, building facades and entire buildings. The regional N1 television reported in live coverage from the town of Petrinja that a collapsed building fell on a car. A man and a boy were pulled from the car and sent to the hospital. The earthquake was felt throughout the country and in neighboring Serbia and Bosnia.