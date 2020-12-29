Reports: Convicted US spy Pollard arrives in Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli media say Jonathan Pollard, who spent 30 years in U.S. prison for spying for Israel, has landed in the country with his wife. The U.S. Justice Department announced in November that Pollard had completed his parole, clearing the way for him to move to Israel 35 years after he was arrested. Pollard has said it was his dream to move to the country. His arrival was first reported by Israel Hayom, a newspaper with close ties to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.