No travel history in 1st reported US case of virus variant

DENVER (AP) — Health officials say a Colorado man who became the first reported person in the U.S. to have a COVID-19 variant that is spreading in the United Kingdom hadn’t been traveling. The statement Monday triggers a host of questions about how the new strain showed up in the Rockies. Gov. Jared Polis and state health officials announced Tuesday that the case was found in a man in his 20s who’s in isolation. British scientists believe the new virus variant is more contagious than previously identified strains. Colorado health officials say the vaccines being given now are thought to be effective against this variant. Public health officials are investigating other potential cases.