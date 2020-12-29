Japan’s Nikkei at 30-year high after Trump OKs stimulus

World stocks have surged higher, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 index closing at its highest level in more than 30 years after President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion economic aid package. Chinese shares were lower. The support for American families and businesses is helping to staunch uncertainty as governments reimpose pandemic restrictions threatening to slow economic activity. Trading is thinning as tumultuous 2020 draws to a close. But after nosediving in March as the pandemic took hold, share prices have more than recovered, and investors are gaining confidence with the rollouts of coronavirus vaccinations they hope will pave the way for a return to normal activity in coming months.