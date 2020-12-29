Japan virus outbreaks, scandals sap public support for Suga

TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga came to office on a wave of popularity, pledging to combat the coronavirus and fix Japan’s languishing economy. Now his support ratings have sunk amid flaring virus outbreaks and scandals within the ruling party, even as the economy appears to be recovering. Suga’s attendance at an expensive steak dinner with several celebrities and other political bigwigs this month when the government was urging people to avoid wining and dining with groups of more than four has drawn criticism from the public and from his own coalition. Japan’s overall handling of the pandemic has won praise, but the latest surge of cases is drawing attention to Suga’s role in dealing with the crisis.