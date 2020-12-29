Dublin archbishop who helped Ireland heal from abuse retires

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Dublin Archbishop Diarmuid Martin, who worked to rebuild the Catholic Church’s credibility in Ireland after it was shattered by decades of clergy sexual abuse and cover-up. Martin turned 75 earlier this year, the mandatory retirement age for bishops. Francis on Tuesday named the head of eastern Ireland’s Ossory diocese, Bishop Dermot Farrell, as Martin’s replacement. Deeply Catholic Ireland has had one of the world’s worst records of clergy sex abuse. A series of government-mandated inquiries over the last decade concluded that thousands of children were raped and molested by priests or physically abused in church-run schools while bishops worked to protect the predators and the church’s reputation.