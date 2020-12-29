Coronavirus-denying Russian monk detained by police

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian riot police have stormed into a monastery to detain a rebel monk who has castigated the Kremlin and the Russian Orthodox Church leadership and denied the existence of the coronavirus. Police clashed with the ultra-conservative priest’s supporters at the monastery in the Ural Mountains. The monk was flown to Moscow.. Authorities charged 65-year-old Father Sergiy with inciting suicidal action through sermons in which he urged believers to “die for Russia.” He denies the accusations. The monk has chastised Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “traitor to the Motherland” who is serving a Satanic “world government.” He has also denounced the head of the Russian Orthodox Church and other top clerics as “heretics.”