Cambodia begins commercial extraction from oil well offshore

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen says the country has begun its first commercial extraction of oil from a domestic well. He spoke on state television aired nationwide to say the first drop of oil was extracted on Monday from a well in the Gulf of Thailand, west of Preah Sihanouk province. The offshore concession is estimated to hold as much as 30 million barrels of oil reserves. Singapore-based KrisEnergy was granted production rights in 2017 and has a 95% share in the project with the Cambodian government holding the rest. The company said production began from a single development well and four more are to come online in mid-February.