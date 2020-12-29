Belarus starts COVID-19 vaccinations with Russian shots

MOSCOW (AP) — Belarus has announced the start of mass coronavirus vaccinations with the Russian-developed Sputnik V shot, becoming the second country after Russia to roll out the vaccine that is still undergoing late-stage studies to ensure its safety and effectiveness. The first batch of Sputnik V arrived in Belarus on Tuesday. Russia has been widely criticized for giving Sputnik V regulatory approval in August after the vaccine only had been tested on a few dozen people. This month, Russian authorities started mass vaccinations with Sputnik V, even though it is still undergoing late-stage trials. Argentina also plans to start using the Russian vaccine on Tuesday.