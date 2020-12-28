Parents of dead 4-year-old Missouri girl now face charges

COLE CAMP, Mo. (AP) — The parents of a 4-year-old Missouri girl allegedly killed by neighbors to remove a “demon” now face charges. Mary S. Mast and James A. Mast, both of Lincoln, Missouri, were charged Thursday with felony child endangerment resulting in death. They’re jailed without bond. The couple’s other children, a 2-year-old son and an infant, were placed in protective custody. The 4-year-old girl was found dead at the family home on Dec. 20. Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox says she had been severely beaten and dunked in an icy pond as part of what appeared to be a “religious-type episode.” Two neighbors are charged with second-degree murder.