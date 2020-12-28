Nashville bomber left hints of trouble, but motive elusive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A motive for the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville remains elusive. But the 63-year-old man who killed himself and wounded three other people in the blast left behind clues that he never intended to survive. Anthony Quinn Warner gave away his car, telling the recipient he had cancer. He signed a document that transferred his Tennessee home to a California woman for nothing in return. And the computer consultant told an employer that he was retiring. But he didn’t leave behind a clear digital footprint or any other obvious clues to explain why he set off Friday’s explosion or played a message warning people to flee before the blast.