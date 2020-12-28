Moderate earthquake hits Croatia, damage reported

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A moderate earthquake has hit central Croatia near its capital of Zagreb, triggering panic and some damage south of the city. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Croatia’s seismologists said the magnitude of the quake that struck around 6:30 a.m. (0530 GMT) was 5.0. It’s epicenter was near the towns of Petrinja and Sisak 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of the capital. Croatia’s president and prime minister were expected to visit the area later Monday. The area was also hit by a strong quake on March 22, which caused substantial damage in Zagreb and its surrounding areas. One person died and at least 27 were injured in the March earthquake.