Marc Basnight, longest serving NC Senate leader, dies at 73

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former North Carolina state Sen. Marc Basnight has died at age 73. The Outer Banks Democrat became one of North Carolina’s most powerful leaders while serving a record 18 years as Senate leader. A family spokesperson said he died at his Manteo home on Monday afternoon. He had been ill for years with what was later diagnosed as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. His nine terms as Senate president pro tempore through 2010 made him the longest-serving head of a legislative body in North Carolina history. Gov. Roy Cooper served with Basnight in the Senate. Cooper called him a “giant” in North Carolina.