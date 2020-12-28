Lebanon reserving nearly 2 million coronavirus vaccines

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s health minister says his country has reserved nearly 2 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to fight the coronavirus, an amount that covers up to 20% of Lebanese. Hamad Hassan says Monday his government has been negotiating with the company to acquire the vaccines, expected to be in Lebanon by February and the deal is expected to be signed Monday. Lebanon has also reserved another 1.5 million doses through the World Health Organization-led partnership with humanitarian organizations to provide vaccines for poor countries hit by the pandemic. Lebanon has been suffering a historic economic crisis that has left the highly indebted government short on cash and foreign currency.