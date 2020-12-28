Hezbollah says it has doubled its arsenal of guided missiles

BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah says his group now has twice as many precision-guided missiles as it had a year ago. He says Israel’s efforts to prevent it from acquiring them have failed. Hassan Nasrallah says in an end-of-year TV interview broadcast Sunday that Hezbollah has the capability to strike anywhere in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories. Nasrallah says that after Israel threatened through a U.S. official to target a Hezbollah facility in the eastern Bekaa region, his group warned it would retaliate for any such attack. Israel has in recent months expressed concern that Hezbollah is trying to establish production facilities to make precision-guided missiles.