FAA outlines new rules for drones and their operators

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials are outlining new rules that will let operators fly small drones over people and at night. Most drones will need to be equipped with remote identification that can be tracked by law enforcement officials. The final rules announced Monday by the Federal Aviation Administration could boost the commercial use of drones, which has been slowed by regulatory hurdles. UPS, Amazon.com, and Google parent Alphabet are among many companies exploring the potential for making deliveries to consumers with drones.