Amid pandemic, Pacific islands work to offset food shortages

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has worsened food supply issues for Pacific island countries and territories that otherwise have been mostly untouched by COVID-19. The isolated islands have little arable land and rely on food imports. Prices of those products have soared. Some governments have tried to offset the shortages by allowing more fishing, teaching more people how to grow and gather food locally and distributing seeds. The efforts in the long term might make residents healthier by reducing their consumption of highly processed imported foods that contribute to high rates of obesity, noncommunicable disease and undernutrition.