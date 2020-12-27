The Latest: Road near Nashville closed over suspicious truck

NASHVILLE (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee have shut down a road east of Nashville after stopping a box truck that they said had been playing audio “similar to what was heard” before a recreational vehicle exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says on Twitter that law enforcement officials had shut down a section of highway in Wilson County, just east of Nashville, on Sunday to investigate a white box truck parked on the side of the road.

Authorities had sent out a robot to investigate the vehicle as officials stood far back, monitoring the situation.